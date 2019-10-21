Home Nation

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: UP Police gets transit remand of three accused

The Uttar Pradesh police had said five persons, including three from Surat, were held in connection with the killing.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari

Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A court here on Sunday granted the Uttar Pradesh police the transit remand of three persons arrested by the Gujarat ATS in connection with the killing of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The court granted the 72-hour transit remand to the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday evening for accused Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed, who were arrested by the Gujarat ATS from Surat on Friday night, an official said.

ALAO READ: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says truth in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case almost out

A police team will leave for Lucknow with the three accused on Monday morning, he added.

The three men were arrested by the Gujarat ATS on the basis of the CCTV footage obtained from a shop, from where they had bought sweets that were found at the scene of the crime.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath assures slain Kamlesh Tiwari's kin of all help but fails to win his mother's trust

Tiwari (45), who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his Lucknow residence on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh police had said five persons, including three from Surat, were held in connection with the killing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamlesh Tiwari Kamlesh Tiwari​ murder Kamlesh Tiwari murder case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp