One woman injured as two groups clash outside polling booth in Haryana's Nuh district

The village where clash took place falls in Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency in Nuh, an SP said, adding some old enmity between the two groups was stated to be the reason behind the clash.

Published: 21st October 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Polling officials conduct their procedure as voters wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the Haryana Assembly elections in Sonepat Monday.

Polling officials conduct their procedure as voters wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the Haryana Assembly elections in Sonepat Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A woman was injured as clash took place between two groups outside a polling booth in Malaaka village in Nuh district in Haryana's Mewat region on Monday, a senior police official said.

A senior police official said that some argument broke out between a present Sarpanch and former Sarpanch after which some of their supporters accompanying them clashed.

Stones were also hurled during which one woman was injured, Nuh's Superintendent of Police, Sangeeta Kalia said over phone.

"However, the polling process was not hampered and the situation was peaceful now," the SP told PTI.

The village where clash took place falls in Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency in Nuh, she said, adding some old enmity between the two groups was stated to be the reason behind the clash.

"We have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

Further investigations were on," said Kalia, who visited the incident spot.

"I talked to the people there and tried to assure them that we are there to ensure smooth conduct of polling," she said.

There were also reports of a firing incident and minor fights taking place at a few places in Nuh district, but Kalia said these were not related to poll and police were trying to gather details about such incidents.

Polling began at 7 AM in all the 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana and will end at 6 pm.

TAGS
Haryana assembly elections 2019 Nuh district Malakaa village group clash poll violence
