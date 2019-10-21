WATCH | EVMs tampered, all votes will go to BJP, claims Haryana MLA

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared on Twitter a viral video in which Bakhshish Singh Virk, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assandh constituency in Haryana, is seen claiming that no matter which button is pressed on the electronic voting machine (EVM), the vote would go to the saffron party.

Sharing the video, Rahul Gandhi called Virk "the most honest man in the BJP".

In the 39-second video, Virk is seen saying in Punjabi: "Wherever you vote, we will get to know which person has voted for whom. Don't think we won't know. We deliberately don't tell you, but if we want we can find out who you voted for."

The most honest man in the BJP.

The video, which has been making rounds of the social media for the past several days, has been termed "fake" by Virk, who says it is a conspiracy by his rivals to defame him and his party.

The Election Commission had on Sunday issued a showcause notice to Virk for purportedly making controversial remarks about EVMs. Virk has responded saying the 'video was edited'. Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Monday said the matter is under investigation.

