Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Fourth accused arrested by Maharashtra ATS in Nagpur

The accused Sayyed Asim Ali had also uploaded a video on YouTube, speaking against Kamlesh Tiwari.

Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari

Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major development, the fourth accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, identified as Sayyed Asim Ali, was arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Nagpur on Monday evening. 

The development has come two days after a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and Gujarat Police detained three accused - Rashid, Mohsin and Faizan - from Surat in the case.

Earlier in the day, UP DGP OP Singh had announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on the arrest of each of the two murder accused.

Sayyed Asim Ali, a hardware shop owner, was arrested after the Nagpur unit of Maharashtra ATS received a tip-off about the involvement of another suspect in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

Based on the information, the Maharashtra ATS conducted an operation while the ATS Nagpur arrested him. Further investigation in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case has revealed that Sayyed Asim Ali was in constant touch with the three accused who were arrested a day after the Hindu Samaj Party leader was murdered. 

It has also been revealed that Sayyed Asim Ali played a key role in the murder case. The mastermind Rashid had also spoken to Sayyed Asim Ali after committing the crime. In fact, Sayyed had also uploaded a video on YouTube, speaking against Kamlesh Tiwari.

ALSO READ: Ex-Hindu outfit chief Kamlesh Tiwari's killer had fake FB account to connect to victim

Sayyed Asim Ali was produced before a court in Nagpur on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh Police, investigating the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, has taken the custody of the fourth accused.

Earlier, on Saturday, in coordination operation with Gujarat police Police,  three persons including Rashid Pathan, 23, a resident of Zillani Manjil in Limbayat area of Surat, his neighbour Faizan, 21, and Maulana Salim Sheikh, 24, were arrested for hatching the conspiracy of Kamesh Tiwari’s murder.

However, Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Rashid’s brother Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed, who are believed to have executed the crime by shooting Tiwari and slitting his throat to ensure death, are still missing. 

On Sunday, a court in Ahmedabad has granted transit remand to the three accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case. The transit remand to the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case accused has been granted for 72 hours. 

Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari (45), who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his office in Khurshed Bagh in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

