Emergency-like situation in Nagaland, cops asked to stockpile two months’ ration

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An emergency-like situation is unfolding in Nagaland amidst the stalemate surrounding the demands for a separate “Naga national flag” and Naga “yezabo” (constitution) raised by rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM).

The state’s police authorities directed all unit commanders to stockpile at least two months’ ration.

“All unit commanders are hereby directed to keep at least two months’ stock of ration in view of the fluid situation in the state,” an IGP wrote in a wireless message to the unit commanders.

Earlier, the office of the director-general of police had issued a directive recalling all cops on leave. The office of the chief secretary had also issued a similar directive asking all district magistrates (DMs) and administrative officers to remain in station.

ALSO READ | Nagaland peace talks to continue beyond October 31: NSCN-IM

The developments are unprecedented in the recent history of the state. Both Centre and NSCN-IM have maintained a firm position prompting speculations in Nagaland of a security flare-up.

Observers closely following the Naga issue said the latest developments could be a precautionary measure being taken by Nagaland government in case the peace talks fail and there is an abrogation of the 22-year-long Centre-NSCN-IM ceasefire by either side.

