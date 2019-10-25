Home Nation

How Gopal Kanda became a king-maker of Haryana politics

Gopal Kanda continues to face trial in the airhostess suicide case, which is now in the evidence stage in a trial court.

Published: 25th October 2019 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana MLA Gopal Goyal Kanda

Haryana MLA Gopal Goyal Kanda (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Gopal Goyal Kanda, the man who saw several ups and downs as a businessman and later as a politician, is again calling the shots in Haryana politics. He is now a kingmaker in the formation of a new government in Haryana, which has thrown a hung assembly in the polls held on October 21.

Kanda's rags-to-riches story is very interesting. A resident of Bilaspur village in Sirsa district, Kanda did a host of odd jobs, including measuring vegetables and other agricultural produce in Sirsa vegetable market. It is here he added the title Kanda to his name. He even repaired radios and ran a music cassette shop, before he along with his brother got into dealing in shoe business, where he did not do well.

ALSO READ: Dushyant Chautala ready to support any party that meets these demands...

Kanda's fortunes changed when he entered into the real estate business in the late 1990s. He shifted to Gurugram and started taking up disputed properties and solved them to his advantage. Kanda bought properties in Gurugram and Sirsa taking advantage of the real estate boom then. He was accused of hobnobbing with anti-social elements to 'sort out' disputed properties, though Kanda later rejected the allegation.

IANS has larnt that I-T department had conducted raids at the premises belonging to Kanda in the 2000s, but nobody knows what came out of them.

ALSO READ: BJP divided over taking support from tainted Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

The real estate business in 2005 brought him enough money to start his 'MDLR Airlines', named after his father Murli Dhar and son Lakhpat Ram. However, the company shut shop in 2009, but it proved to be a thorn in the flesh as he was accused of abetting the suicide of a young airhostess Geetika Sharma, who worked with his airlines company, by harassing her and, according to her suicide note, "misusing her".

The woman committed suicide in August 2012.

Kanda was sent to Tihar Jail where he remained incarcerated from 2012 to 2014. He fought the Lok Sabha election in 2014 but was defeated.

Kanda continues to face trial in the airhostess suicide case, which is now in the evidence stage in a trial court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Haryana politics Gopal Kanda Haryana Assembly elections 2019 Haryana Assembly polls 2019 Haryana Assembly polls Haryana Assembly elections
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp