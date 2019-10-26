Home Nation

Dushyant Chautala is like child, says estranged legislator uncle Ranjit Singh

Ranjit Singh is the brother of the jailed Om Prakash Chautala, the grandfather of Dushyant Chautala, and has estranged relations with the Chautala family.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister-designate Dushyant Chautala is like a child and his support to the BJP government is unconditional, newly elected Independent legislator Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Saturday.

"Dushyant is like a child. The parents never feel bad if their children are with them," he told the media after the BJP led by Manohar Lal Khattar and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala met Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya here to stake claim for government formation in Haryana.

Seven independent legislators, including Ranjit Singh, were also present on the occasion.

Ranjit Singh is among the frontrunners for a berth in the new Khattar cabinet.

Ranjit Singh said that he has extended unconditional support to the BJP. He was among the first persons to announce his support for the BJP.

Dushyant Chautala, a business administration graduate from the California State University, parted ways with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in December 2018 after a bitter vertical split in the party and the Chautala family.

Former MP and Dushyant's father, Ajay Chautala, is the elder son of four-time Chief Minister and INLD President Om Prakash Chautala.

The INLD, which ruled the state the last time from 2000 to 2004, was divided owing to differences between Ajay Chautala and his brother Abhay Chautala. Their father remained with the younger son.

Ranjit Singh fielded himself as an Independent from Rania in Sirsa district after the Congress denied him a ticket. He won the election by 19,431 votes, defeating Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gobind Kanda, brother of businessman-turned-politician Gopal Kanda.

This time, five members of the Chautala family, all belonging to Chautala village in Sirsa district, were elected to the 90-member Haryana Assembly from different political outfits.

While INLD General Secretary Abhay Chautala got elected from Ellenabad, his estranged nephew Dushyant Chautala won from Uchana Kalan in Jind district while his mother Naina Singh Chautala got elected from Badhra.

However, Aditya Chautala, the grandson of Devi Lal, lost to Congress' Amit Sihag from Dabwali by 15,647 votes.

