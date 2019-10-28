Home Nation

Maharashtra CM post tussle: BJP, Shiv Sena meet governor separately today

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met the governor around 11 am, while a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, led by Diwakar Raote, met him at Raj Bhawan at 10.30 am.

Published: 28th October 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

Devendra Fadnavis with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. ( Photo | ANI )

By Online Desk

Amid the ongoing row over who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari separately today. 

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met the governor around 11 am, a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, led by Diwakar Raote, met him at Raj Bhawan at 10.30 am. 

According to reports from both the parties, the meet was a courtesy visit that takes place every year after Diwali. 

Speaking to media after meeting the Governor, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Since a very long time, I visit Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor on every Diwali to extend my wishes so I came here to give him Diwali wishes today." Raote further added he "did not hold a discussion regarding any political issue."

The question over who will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra persists following the Assembly polls win.

Immediately after the Maharashtra assembly election results were announced on October 24, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had reminded BJP about the '50:50' power-sharing formula

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP Maharashtra assembly elections Maharashtra Governor BJP Shiv Sena alliance
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp