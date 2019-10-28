Maharashtra CM post tussle: BJP, Shiv Sena meet governor separately today

By Online Desk

Amid the ongoing row over who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari separately today.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met the governor around 11 am, a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, led by Diwakar Raote, met him at Raj Bhawan at 10.30 am.

According to reports from both the parties, the meet was a courtesy visit that takes place every year after Diwali.



Speaking to media after meeting the Governor, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Since a very long time, I visit Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor on every Diwali to extend my wishes so I came here to give him Diwali wishes today." Raote further added he "did not hold a discussion regarding any political issue."

The question over who will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra persists following the Assembly polls win.



Immediately after the Maharashtra assembly election results were announced on October 24, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had reminded BJP about the '50:50' power-sharing formula.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.



