Home Nation

Five migrant labourers from Bengal killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam amid EU MPs visit

Since the Centre's decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir.

Published: 29th October 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

For representational purposes (File Photo | Express)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A visiting delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union got a chilling message from terrorists as the latter shot dead five migrant labourers in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Another labourer was critically injured. All six hailed from Murshidabad district in West Bengal, the police said.
The labourers were at home when the terrorists barged in around 8 pm and opened fire. The victims were identified as Mursaleen, Qamar-u-din, Rafiq, Nizam-ud-Din and Rafiq Sheikh.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir​ announces Rs 30 lakh reward for info on three Hizbul militants

This was the seventh terror attack on non-locals, including truck drivers, traders and labourers, ever since the reading down of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K on August 5. It was also an indication of how the situation could quickly worsen when full normalcy is restored in the Valley.

On October 28, militants shot dead a truck driver in Reasi, which is in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. On October 23, militants shot dead two non-local truck drivers and injured another in an attack on fruit laden trucks in Shopian district.

ALSO READ| Clashes, shutdown as European Union delegation reach Kashmir to assess ground situation

Earlier, on October 16, a fruit trader from Punjab and a labourer from Chhattisgarh were shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir labourers attack Article 370 article 370 abrogation West Bengal Kulgam kulgam labourers attack
India Matters
Centre planning ‘amnesty’ scheme for unaccounted gold to check black money
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp