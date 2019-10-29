Naga issue: Manipur braces for a movement

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: On October 31, the day Centre’s Naga issue deadline supposedly ends, people in Manipur’s Imphal Valley and some other areas will hit the streets to express their commitment to the protection of state’s territorial integrity.

The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged people, irrespective of their religion and ethnicity, to suspend all normal activities on October 31 and be a part of a mass protest movement.

COCOMI coordinator Sunil Karam said the decision on the suspension of normal activities for 20 hours from 4 am to 12 midnight that day was made for carrying out different modes of protest. He urged people to be a part of the movement to protect Manipur from all “inimical forces”.

The development stems from the Centre’s ongoing talks with various insurgent groups from Nagaland. The talks are believed to have reached the climax.

“The call to people is a part of our legwork for a civil uprising and a collective resolution to determine our own future in case the final Naga agreement challenges Manipur’s territorial integrity, economy, cultural practices and administrative setup,” Karam said.

Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have sizeable populations of the Nagas. These states are wary of the Naga talks since the Centre is working towards finding an inclusive settlement, covering all Nagas of the Northeast.

