Home Nation

'Nazi lovers are going to Muslim majority valley': Owaisi slams EU delegation's Kashmir visit

The EU delegation left for Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval on Monday.

Published: 29th October 2019 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led central government for the visit of an EU delegation to Kashmir and said the members of the delegation suffer from "Islamophobia" and are "Nazi Lovers".

"Fantastic Choice of MEPs who suffer from a disease -Islamophobia (Nazi lovers) are going to Muslim majority Valley, sure people will welcome them by 'Ware Paeth Khoshh Paeth'."

"Gairon pe karam apano pe sitam, ai jaan-e-vafaa ye zulm na kar, rahane de abhi thodaa saa dharma," he said re-tweeting a media report.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too hit out at Centre saying: "European MPs were allowed to travel to Kashmir and intervene, but Indian MPs and leaders were sent back from the airport as soon as they arrived! It is a very unique sort of nationalism (bada anokha rashtravaad hai yah.)"

The EU delegation left for Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Nazi Asaduddin Owaisi Article 370 Islamophobia
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp