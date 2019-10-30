Devendra Fadnavis elected Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader

Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during a meeting to announce Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday re-elected leader of the state BJP legislature party.

All the 105 newly-elected BJP MLAs were present at the meeting, where Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party vice president Avinash Rai Khanna were present as central observers.

The meeting was held at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai.

READ MORE | Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence, says Shiv Sena not promised CM post for 2.5 years

Tomar says no other name was proposed at the BJP legislature party meeting.

A turban-clan Fadnavis thanked party MLAs for reposing faith in him and giving him another chance to serve the state.

He also thanked Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the power sharing tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena after results of the October 21 Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

The Sena won 56 seats, NCP 54 and Congress 44 in the 288-member House.

