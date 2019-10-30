Home Nation

Kulgam attack: Mamata seeks 'strong' probe, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for labourers' kin

Banerjee tasked a senior Bengal police officer to coordinate and find out details about the brutal killings.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:38 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Condemning the killings of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Kashmir, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a "strong investigation" into the incident to find out the "real truth".

She also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims.

"In a most unfortunate incident in Kashmir yesterday, five innocent labourers were brutally killed in a pre planned manner. We are totally shocked! Presently there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the Government of India," she said.

ALSO READ | Five migrant labourers from Bengal killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam amid EU MPs visit

Banerjee tasked a senior Bengal police officer to coordinate and find out details about the brutal killings.

"We, therefore, demand a strong investigation so that the real truth comes out. We are deputing Shri Sanjay Singh ADG South Bengal to find out details from them," she tweeted.

Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead and one critically injured by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The chief minister assured the families of the victims of all possible help.

"Our party MPs and MLAs have reached Murshidabad to meet the family members of victims. Our government is providing Rs five lakh each to the victim's family and render all assistance to them," she posted on the microblogging site.

Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had termed the killings as a "cowardly act" and sought help from the government for the bereaved families.

"@MamataOfficial. In deep pain and sadness, I condemn the wanton killing by terrorists in J&K of workers from Murshidabad. This cowardly and dastardly act is by enemies of humanity. We need to shun violence. Appeal to Government and NGOs to extend help to bereaved families," he tweeted.

