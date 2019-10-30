Home Nation

Not just Jats, even Dalits went against ruling BJP in Haryana during polls

Published: 30th October 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Not only Jats but also the Dalits did not vote for the BJP in the recent Assembly elections in Haryana. The saffron party’s attempts to make inroads in the Muslim-dominated Mewat region also remained unsuccessful.

The Dalit community went against the BJP as it feared the party would dilute the reservation for the Scheduled Castes by making a sub-quota for SC-A categories (Balmikis and Dhanaks) as the government had already clarified that it will be creating a sub-quota for SC-A for admission to educational institutions.

Also, just days before the assembly polls, the Congress appointed former Union minister Kumari Selja, who is a Dalit, as Haryana Congress president. This also tilted the community towards the Congress as she has influence among the Dalits, especially Chamar community, said sources.

It is learnt that the Meo community backed the Congress in Ferozepur-Jhirka, Punhana and Nuh in Mewat district. Muslims also voted for the Congress in Yamunanagar, Jagadhari and Sadhaura. Sources said the BJP was told by central and state intelligence agencies that Jats, Dalits and Muslims had consolidated against it.

TAGS
Haryana Assembly polls 2019 Haryana elections Haryana Dalit votes Haryana Jat votes Haryana BJP
