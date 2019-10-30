Not just Jats, even Dalits went against ruling BJP in Haryana during polls

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Not only Jats but also the Dalits did not vote for the BJP in the recent Assembly elections in Haryana. The saffron party’s attempts to make inroads in the Muslim-dominated Mewat region also remained unsuccessful.

The Dalit community went against the BJP as it feared the party would dilute the reservation for the Scheduled Castes by making a sub-quota for SC-A categories (Balmikis and Dhanaks) as the government had already clarified that it will be creating a sub-quota for SC-A for admission to educational institutions.

Also, just days before the assembly polls, the Congress appointed former Union minister Kumari Selja, who is a Dalit, as Haryana Congress president. This also tilted the community towards the Congress as she has influence among the Dalits, especially Chamar community, said sources.

It is learnt that the Meo community backed the Congress in Ferozepur-Jhirka, Punhana and Nuh in Mewat district. Muslims also voted for the Congress in Yamunanagar, Jagadhari and Sadhaura. Sources said the BJP was told by central and state intelligence agencies that Jats, Dalits and Muslims had consolidated against it.