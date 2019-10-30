Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray indicates Shiv Sena firm on having CM post 

The Sena chief also denied having received any formal proposal from the BJP regarding government formation.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that while his party is firm on having its Chief Minister in the state, the BJP hasn’t approached them as yet with any proposal regarding government formation.

“We shall try every possible way…,” Thackeray said in reply to queries regarding having a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra.

Manjula Gavit, the independent MLA from Sakri constituency of Dhule district declared her support to Shiv Sena on Wednesday. She visited Thackeray’s residence Matoshree. Thackeray entertained a few questions by the media on sidelights of this meeting.

Gavit handed over a formal letter proclaiming her support to the Shiv Sena.

While BJP reelected Fadnavis as its legislative party leader on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena is expected to elect its legislative party leader on Thursday. It was expected that the government formation exercise would assume pace after the Shiv Sena also elects its legislative party leader.

However, Thackeray also denied having received any formal proposal from the BJP regarding government formation.

Speculations were rife that the BJP has offered 13 ministerial berths to the Shiv Sena while making it clear that the key departments like home, finance, revenue and urban development would stay with the BJP along with the Chief Minister’s post.

TAGS
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Chief Minister Maharashtra BJP Maharashtra politics
