Mortal remains of Bengal labourers killed by terrorists in Kashmir handed over to kin

The mortal remains were handed to their families, who have been promised an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh by the state government.

The mortal remains of the five labourers were handed to their kin in Murshidabad

The mortal remains of the five labourers were handed to their kin in Murshidabad

By ANI

MURSHIDABAD (WEST BENGAL): The mortal remains of five labours, who were killed by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam on October 29, were handed over to their families in Murshidabad on Thursday.

The mortal remains were handed over to their families in Bokhara Bahal Nagar village. Firhad Hakim, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister of West Bengal, Firhad Hakim announced that state government will grant an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of deceased.

ALSO READ| Families of Bengal labourers killed in J&K say they were threatened by terror groups

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had also expressed shock and expressed grief over the unfortunate incident. "We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she had tweeted.

