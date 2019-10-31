Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath applauds work of Devi Award winners

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will be followed keenly by the people of India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while speaking at the Devi Awards function in Lucknow on Wednesday.

He said his government was fully ready to effectively implement the order. Yogi also commended the "seamless" implementation of NRC and said it would be adopted by UP. "A survey is currently underway in the state and it will be implemented once the initial report is received," he said.

The CM was honouring women achievers with Devi Awards to recognise their contributions in diverse fields. Twelve women were honoured at the fifth awards function organised in Lucknow. Yogi, while lauding the fact that the UP Assembly currently has the highest number of women legislators in the country, said, "Devi Awards have been for the last few years an important platform to highlight great talents in society... The Devis being awarded today have crafted their own stories of success through much struggle. They all are shining examples of women’s empowerment."

Enumerating the steps taken for women, he said measures like anti-Romeo squad have made them feel secure. Rani Awasthi, one of the awardees, has created a school for the hearing and speech impaired children in UP. Similarly, Sneha and Suman, famously known as 'Pad women' of UP, helped dispel myths around menstruation.

Their work also figured in the Oscar winning short film Period. End of Sentence. Among other winners was Sharda Dubey, who encourages youths to keep alive the spirit of Bhojpuri songs and teaches scores of people.

Lucknow girl Mohsina Mirza inspired youths by becoming a drone pilot and trains children in newer technologies. Neelam Agarwal of Agra motivates youth to help in the conservation of sparrows, now an endangered species.Ranjeet Srivastava from Bahraich was awarded for the hope and joy she brought to the differently-abled people.

Ranjana Gaur who has been at the forefront in fighting child abuse in UP for years said, "At one point, families would see me as a monster who had come to wreck their homes. After tremendous effort, I have been able to change a few lives." Sagrika Rai who has set up her shop, 'Warp n Weft', in Mumbai, has been showcasing the variety and richness of master weavers of Varanasi on the world stage and changed several lives by bringing employment to UP.

Reeta Devi was a farm labourer who learnt masonry to give a better life to her children by building a toilet at home. She then set out to do the same for society and has built 150 toilets across the state. The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla presided over the function, which saw many eminent citizens join hands to applaud the achievers.

Big achievers

Juhi Chaturvedi, script writer of many acclaimed films, and Sudha Singh, who won a Gold medal in 3,000 metre steeplechase at 2010 Asian Games, were among the winners