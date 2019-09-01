Assam Muslim body slams Imran Khan, Owaisi for comments on NRC 

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An apex body of 21 indigenous Muslim organisations in Assam on Sunday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his comments on NRC saying he has no locus standi on the issue and they have been living in the state peacefully for generations.

Sayed Muminul Aowal, president of the apex body of indigenous Muslim organisations, also asked Hyderabad MP and president of AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi not to try to incite the people of Assam with wrong information on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was published on Saturday.

"Imran Khan has no locus standi in Assam. Khan has no right to speak on Assam. He should keep his mouth shut. We are living in Assam for generations peacefully with our Hindu brothers," he said in a statement.

Aowal also asked all people living outside the state and media not to run speculative stories and spread rumours regarding the NRC.

"We have full faith in the government and the state is totally peaceful now," he said.

Referring to the NRC, the Pakistan prime minister on Saturday said the Modi goverment's "ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world".

Owaisi said with the publication of final NRC, the "so-called myth of illegal migrants has been busted".

"Many people in Assam have told me that the parents' names are included, but names of their children are excluded," Owaisi had said.

According to the final NRC released on Saturday, out of the total 3.3 crore applicants, 3.11 crore figured in the list and names of about 19 lakh residents were excluded from it.