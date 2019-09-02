Home Nation

25 injured in clashes between BJP, TMC supporters in Barrackpore

The clashes erupted a day after Barrackpore MP from BJP Arjun Singh was injured after being hit allegedly by police personnel.

KOLKATA: At least 25 persons, most of them were said to be BJP supporters, have been injured after sporadic clashes between the supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the saffron camp broke out in Barrackpore on Monday, a day after BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh was injured after being hit allegedly by police personnel. Altogether 30 persons have been arrested. One police officer also suffered injuries in the clash,

Governor, West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar, visited the BJP MP from Barrackpore at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital. While reacting to the on-going violence, Dhankar said, "I was in Delhi and I had to cut short my trip after I came to know about the violence on Sunday evening. I will discuss the issue with concerned persons and authorities. I am in pain looking at the violence in Bengal. I am in pain looking at the violence on political supporters, teachers and lawyers. West Bengal must be on a path for development.’’

READ MORE | BJP MP Arjun Singh suffers head injuries during clash, accuses Bengal cops of baton charging him

Asked his views on the law and order situation in Bengal, Dhankar said, "You know better than me."

The trouble started when BJP supporters organised processions supporting the 12-hour bandh called by the party and Trinamool supporters took to the streets in protest against it. Clashes between two groups of supporters took place at Barrackpore, Titagarh, Jagaddal, Bhatpara, Naihati and Kankinara areas. Police resorted to lathi-charge at several places after BJP supporters put up roadblocks at several places.

Among the injured, BJP’s Barrackpore East Mondal president Amal Poddar was seriously injured and he was treated with 22 stitches on his head. Police arrested 30 persons in connection with Monday’s violence

Trouble started brewing up in the area on Sunday after Trinamool supporters captured a party office in Shyamnagar which had been taken over by the BJP shortly after Singh’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections. On hearing the recapture, Singh arrived at Shyamnagar and led a roadblock protesting against the alleged forcible recapture. "Police arrived the spot and resorted to lathicharge without any provocation. They hit my head," Singh alleged.

Police, however, said Singh was not injured in the lathicharge by the police. The lawkeepers had to open fire in the air to bring the situation under control on Sunday. Food and supplies minister and Trinamool president of North 24-Parganas district Jyotipriya Mullick said Singh was injured when his party supporters hurled bricks.

