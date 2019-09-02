Home Nation

NRC important step towards ridding Assam of illegal migrants: Congress' Debabrata Saikia

The 19,06,659 people omitted from the NRC include numerous bonafide Indian citizens, such as members of the tea community, the Gorkhas and various other tribes and ethnic communities.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

NRC

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Congress has pointed out "deficiencies" in the final NRC list, but not summarily rejected the document as it marks an important preliminary step towards "ridding" Assam of illegal migrants, opposition leader in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia said on Monday.

The party would use the updated final list as legitimate means to ensure that genuine Indian citizens obtain justice and their names are included in the NRC, he said in a statement here.

"I wish to make it clear that although the Congress has pointed out certain deficiencies in the final NRC, yet we believe it marks an important preliminary step towards ridding Assam of illegal migrants," Saikia said.

ALSO READ | Assam NRC: Tarun Gogoi slams it as 'waste paper', Congress MP says 'historic' document

The party had intervened more than once in the Supreme Court during the NRC updatation process, when genuine Indian citizens faced harassment, the statement said. It was Congress-led governments at the Centre and the state, which had initiated the process in 2005 after tripartite discussions with AASU, it added.

Although the Congress-led governments could not complete the updatation exercise due to several factors, there is "no question of the Congress rejecting the NRC," Saikia said.

"At the same time, it is also the government's duty to come up with a mechanism whereby genuine citizens omitted from the NRC can ensure inclusion of their names, without having to approach the FTs or the higher judiciary," he said.

Saikia also expressed surprise that the ruling BJP in Assam had contradictory views on the final NRC, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal terming it as a "historic document", while his ministerial colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma and the party's state unit president Ranjit Kumar Dass rejected the list as an "useless document".

The 19,06,659 people omitted from the NRC include numerous bonafide Indian citizens, such as members of the tea community, the Gorkhas and various other tribes and ethnic communities.

ALSO READ | Four family members of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed left out of final NRC list

In many cases, some members of a specific family have been left out of the NRC, despite using the same legacy data as relatives who have been included in the document, he said.

Incumbent MLAs and relatives of well-known freedom fighters have also been excluded from the NRC in the "most surprising manner", the statement said.

"Nevertheless, these anomalies can be rectified in the coming days provided the government, NRC authority and eventually the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) all work impartially with a common purpose," the opposition leader in the state assembly said.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has resolved to extend legal and other assistance to safeguard the rights of genuine Indian citizens, who have been excluded from the document, Saikia said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Debabrata Saikia NRC Final NRC list Assam NRC Assam Congress illegal migrants
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp