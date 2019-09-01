Home Nation

Four family members of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed left out of final NRC list

Sajid Ali Ahmed, who is the grandson of late Ekramuddin Ahmed, brother of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, has been excluded with his father Giauddin Ahmed, mother Akima and brother Wajid.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

SA Ahmed,former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

SA Ahmed, grandnephew of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KAMRUP (ASSAM): Four members of the family of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have been excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. "We belong to such a renowned family in the country, yet our names were excluded from the NRC. We are feeling humiliated," Sajid Ali Ahmed, a grandnephew of the fifth President, told ANI on Sunday.

ALSO READ| Assam NRC: UN refugee chief urges India to ensure no one left stateless

Sajid is the grandson of late Ekramuddin Ahmed, brother of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who died while in office in 1977. Apart from Sajid, his father Giauddin Ahmed, mother Akima and brother Wajid do not figure in the list.

The family members, who live in Rangia area of Kamrup district, had submitted documents to the NRC authority after they were excluded from the draft list that came out in July. "We were hopeful that our names will appear in the final NRC list. Unfortunately, we have been left out," Sajid said, adding that the family is hopeful of being declared Indian citizens.

ALSO READ| JD(U) opposes exclusion of over 19 lakh people from NRC list

Sajid and his mother urged the authority to reconsider their case. Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list that was published on Saturday. However, those excluded can still apply to the designated Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard. "A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had said.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Register of Citizens NRC final list Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Fakhruddin Ahmed family excluded Prateek Hajela
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp