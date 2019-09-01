Home World

Assam NRC: UN refugee chief urges India to ensure no one left stateless

About 31.1 million people were included on the list, according to a statement Saturday from Assam's government, leaving out 1.9 million.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Buraburi village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: The top U.N. refugee official has urged India to ensure that no one is left stateless by the exclusion of nearly 2 million people from a citizenship list in Assam state.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, voiced his concern in a statement issued Sunday in Geneva.

He said that "any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness."

ALSO READ | Assam NRC final list: Errors galore, families ripped apart

He urged India to ensure no one ends up stateless, "including by ensuring adequate access to information, legal aid, and legal recourse in accordance with the highest standards of due process."

