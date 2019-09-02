Home Nation

Wing Commander Abhinandan does MiG 21 sortie with Air Chief Dhanoa

According to IAF sources, the sortie lasted for around half-an-hour and was conducted on a trainer MiG-21 aircraft.

Published: 02nd September 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Abhinandan , BS Dhanoa

Wing Commander Abhinandan with Air Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa.(Photo source: Air Force)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who had shot down the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 on 27 February did a sortie with the Air Chief on Monday. Abhinanadan, who had to eject in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after he was hit by enemy, flew the Mig 21 type 69 with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa as the lead pilot at Pathankot Air Base, Punjab.

“CAS flew a sortie with Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman at AF Stn Pathankot today in a MiG-21 trainer. This was the last sortie flown by ACM Dhanoa in a fighter aircraft before his retirement. They took off around 1130h for a 30 min sortie.” informed the Air Force.

ALSO READ: Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan mimics Wing Commander Abhinandan in video

Air Chief was commanding the MiG’s 17 Squadron when he took part during the Kargil war. MiG 21s are the oldest Indian Fighter aircraft which are still operationally fit for combat.

Talking about the sortie the air chief told media, “It is a particular joy for me to come and fly with 26 Squadron, which is last quadroon of the legacy of MIG 21 aircraft.” It is a pleasure for me to fly with Abhinandan because he has got his flying category back added the chief.

Air Chief Dhanoa had also ejected in 1988 and had got his flying category in 9 months. Wg Cdr Abhinandan has been back in less than 6 months.

Abhinandan was medically down and had been recently approved to begin his sorties. Abhinandan had hurt his back after he had to eject from his aircraft on February 27 while taking on the PAF Fighters which tried to hit Indian military installations. He had landed in the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where he was manhandled by the public. One day prior, Indian Air Force had launched attack in Balakot on Jaish e Mohammad training facility in retaliation to the suicide bombing carried out in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF troops were killed.

ALSO READ: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman starts flying MiG 21

Abhnanadan had gained praises of the country for his fortitude in enemy captivity. He was handed back to India on March 1. President of India has announced gallantry award Vir Chakra for Wg Cdr Varthaman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Birender Singh Dhanoa Abhinandan MIG 21
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp