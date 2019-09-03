29,000 youths register for Army recruitment rally in Jammu region

Home Nation

It is the first such recruitment rally after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: A seven-day recruitment rally by the Army commenced on Tuesday in Reasi for Jammu region with over 29,000 aspiring youths from various districts getting themselves registered.

The response is an indicator of the desire of local youths to opt for peace and progress, Jammu-based PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform) of Indian Army is organising the rally through Army Recruitment Office, Jammu, to provide employment to youths from seven districts of Jammu region including Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Ramban and Reasi, he said "Over 29,000 aspiring youths from Jammu region have registered and are likely to be screened for physical and medical fitness during the week-long rally.

On the first day of the rally, more than 2,500 candidates from districts of Kishtwar and Ramban converged for the physical fitness tests," Lt Col Anand said.

"This recruitment rally across the Jammu region goes a long way in meeting the aspirations of the youths of the hinterland and remote areas, who wish to join the Army, serve the nation and carve out a brighter future for themselves and their families," the officer said.

He said the rally, which started at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of Jammu and Kashmir police at Talwara in Reasi will continue till September 9.

He said the vacancies are open for six categories which are Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistance (Army Medical Corps) and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistance Veterinary, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman.

The recruitment process is divided into several categories and rounds which include physical fitness, medical and written tests, he said.

The PRO said the recruitment process is absolutely transparent.

"There is special emphasis on making all the prospective candidates understand this process so that they do not fall prey to touts.

Selected candidates will be inducted into the various arms and services of the Army," he said.

