India, Russia want to diversify, strengthen bilateral relations: PM Modi

In Vladivostok, Modi will participate as the chief guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum at the invitation of President Putin.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he looks forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

He also said his visit underlines the desire of the two countries to diversity and further strengthen bilateral relations.

Modi's visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister.

"I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the prime minister said in his departure statement ahead of his two-day visit beginning Wednesday.

In Vladivostok, Modi will participate as the chief guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum at the invitation of President Putin.

He will also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with Putin.

ALSO READ | Modi-Putin summit at Vladivostok on September 4-5 

"I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it," Modi said.

The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region, he pointed out.

"Our two countries enjoy excellent relations, based on the strong foundation of our special and privileged strategic partnership.

Both countries cooperate extensively in the strategic fields of defence, civil nuclear energy and peaceful uses of space.

We have robust and growing trade and investment relations.

"Our strong partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multi-polar world and the two countries closely cooperate towards this end in regional and multilateral fora," Modi said.

