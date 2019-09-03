Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lashes out at Pak PM Imran Khan for forced conversion of Sikh girl

The Congress leader also offered to help the Pakistani Sikh girl's family settle here in Punjab.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of having failed in helping a Sikh girl who was allegedly converted to Islam and forced to marry a Muslim man there.

Singh also offered to help the Pakistani Sikh girl's family settle here in Punjab.

"Even after so many days, @ImranKhanPTI has failed to help out Jagjit Kaur, forcibly converted & married against her wishes.

I would like to extend my full support to the young girl & will be happy to have her & her family settle down in Punjab along with any help needed," Amarinder tweeted.

In Pakistan's Punjab province, a teenage Sikh girl, the daughter of a Gurdwara granthi (priest) there, was abducted and converted to Islam at gunpoint before being forced to marry a Muslim man, her family has alleged.

The girl's family had sought help even from Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

A video of the girl at the wedding ceremony had also gone viral on social media.

In the video, the girl is seen sitting beside one Mohammad Hassan, who married the girl, claiming she married him without any pressure.

The Sikh community in Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, has also held protest over the incident in Pakistan.

Several protests were also held in Delhi and other parts of the country as well against the incident.

 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp