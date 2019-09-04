Sexual harassment row: I'm being framed, says former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand

By IANS

SHAHJAHANPUR: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on Wednesday claimed that the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a law student were part of a conspiracy hatched against him.

"I do not want to influence the SIT probe into the matter but I am confident that the inquiry will reveal the truth," he said at a press conference here.

Appearing before the media for the first time after the allegations were levelled, the BJP leader said he was pained that the incident has taken place at a time when he was making efforts to elevate the SS College to the status of a University.

ALSO READ: Evidence against Swami Chinmayanand intact, says Girl's father

"There has been an attempt to malign my image and thwart my efforts for elevating the college to the university level. I had even met the state Finance Minister in this regard and was scheduled to meet the Chief Minister. It is clear that some people do not want the college to prosper," he said.

The law student, who brought up the matter against the Minister, studies at the same SS College in Shahjahanpur.

According to the Shahjahanpur police, Chinmayanand had been unavailable for questioning though he hurriedly convened the press conference to give his version of the truth.

ALSO READ: Chinmayanand case - BJP leader not found in his ashram, police team returns from Haridwar

He also said he would cooperate with the investigating agency.

The Supreme Court had ordered an SIT probe into the allegations of sexual harassment and kidnapping against Chinmayanand.

Following the apex court's order, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday evening set up the SIT headed by Inspector General (IG) Naveen Arora.

The court has also directed that the law student will stay in Delhi till September 12 under police protection.

The 23-year-old law student had posted a video on Facebook on August 24 alleging the former Union Minister had sexually exploited many girls, including her, and that she had proof to substantiate the allegations.

But went missing immediately after.

Her father then filed an FIR against Chinmayanand under IPC sections 364 (abduction) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

After much effort, on August 30, the law student was traced to Rajasthan's Dausa district.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, a Uttar Pradesh Police team accompanied her from a hotel near Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa and produced her in the Supreme Court on the same day.

Chinmayanand has also lodged an FIR alleging extortion threats which, he claimed, were linked to the girl's disappearance.