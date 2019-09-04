Home Nation

In a U-turn, Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh declines to implement new Motor Vehicles Act

Chhattisgarh joins the state of West Bengal, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Punjab who have revealed their differences over the enhanced penalties under the new traffic rules.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:55 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kasier
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government took a U-turn on the stern Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act-2019 and declined to implement it in the state.

Chairing a meeting on the new Central Act, the state transport minister Mohammed Akbar said the provisions of the Act will be sent to the department of law for review and opinion before any decision on enforcing is taken on it.

The meeting attended by the senior officials of the department of transport and law-legislative affairs discussed the various terms and specifications of the new traffic regulations even as the practical problems were narrated in the context of the enhanced penalties imposed on violations of the rules. 

ALSO READ | Now, Bhubaneswar auto driver fined Rs 47,500 for violating traffic rules under Motor Vehicles Act

Last Saturday the Special Director General of police (traffic, planning and management) R K Vij announced that the new Act (barring some clauses where the state seeks to have a say) will come into force from September 1 in the state. 

“After getting the report from department of law and legislative affairs on pragmatic lines and seemingly problematic issues if any, the amended Motor Vehicles Act will then be extensively reviewed and whatever are seen to be in the best interest of the people of the state, the further decision on its implementation will be taken”, the minister asserted.



