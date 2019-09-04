Home Nation

Scooty-rider in Haryana fined Rs 16,000 for not carrying required documents under Motor Vehicles Act

Mukul, a resident of Sewan Gate, was issued a challan by Haryana Police at Committee Chowk area of Kaithal for not carrying important documents.

Published: 04th September 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

For representational purpose

By ANI

KAITHAL: In accordance with the higher penalty rule imposed for traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicles Act, Haryana traffic police on Wednesday penalised a scooty rider of Rs 16,000 here for not carrying documents, including driving license and Registration Certificate (RC).

Mukul, a resident of Sewan Gate, was issued a challan by Haryana Police at Committee Chowk area of Kaithal for not carrying important documents, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dharamveer told media persons.

"Yes, he was fined Rs 16,000 for not carrying the important documents. His scooty was also impounded. After knowing about the action taken against him, people will surely start following the rules," he said.

ALSO READ | Auto driver in Gurugram fined Rs 32,500 for traffic violations

The sub-inspector also said that nowadays people are more concerned about "style and status and that is why they were not afraid about the risk posed to their lives if they violate traffic rules."

Earlier on Monday, a scooter rider Dinesh Madan was fined Rs 23,000 by Gurugram police for not wearing a helmet and not carrying other documents.

Manoj Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI), Gurugram Traffic Police had said that the new traffic rules have been implemented in the state from September 1.

"The traffic police are doing awareness campaigns to inform the public and also putting fines so that the public follows the traffic rules," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act Registration Certificate
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp