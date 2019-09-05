Fresh trouble for controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, voice sample tests positive

By PTI

PATNA: In fresh trouble for controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who is in jail after the recovery of an AK 47 rifle and some hand grenades from his house, his voice sample has tested positive in a forensic examination.

The forensic test was conducted to ascertain whether he was in touch with alleged attackers planning a murderous assault on a local contractor, police said on Thursday.

Singh, who has been booked under UAPA following the recovery of the assault rifle and the explosives from his ancestral house in rural Patna, had given his voice sample weeks prior to his arrest.

He was arrested after an audio went viral wherein the Mokama MLA is heard holding conversations for making a bid on the life of Bhola Singh, another strongman from Mokama, who is a contractor by profession.

The MLAs voice sample has tested positive. Now we will move the court seeking his custody in connection with the attempt to murder case, Raman Vashishth, SHO of Pandarak police station where the case is lodged, told PTI.

Bhola Singh and his brother Mukesh, a JD(U) worker, had survived a bid on their life in late July.

An FIR was subsequently lodged by Mukesh accusing the independent MLA, who was formerly associated with JD(U) but is now an adversary of having masterminded the attack.

The MLA dismissed the allegation by Mukesh Singh, whom he charged with acting at the behest of a senior party leader and state minister Neeraj Kumar he had defeated in the 2015 assembly polls.

Later, when the rifle and the grenades were recovered from his ancestral house at Nadawan village in a police raid, Anant Singh threw a fit and accused many JD(U) leaders of hatching a conspiracy against him.

Among the JD(U) leaders he has levelled allegations against are Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, who won the seat defeating the MLAs wife Neelam Devi a Congress nominee.

The MLA and his wife have also levelled allegations against the additional superintendent of Barh, Lipi Singh, who had supervised the raid and subsequent actions accusing her of being politically motivated.

Lipi Singh's father Ram Chandra Prasad Singh is the JD(U)s leader in the Rajya Sabha, its national general secretary (organization) and seen as the second most powerful man in the party.

The MLA had evaded arrest for about a week after he was booked under UAPA and surrendered before a court in Delhi, where he alleged that he was doing so since he had no faith in Bihar police.

He was, however, subsequently brought back on transit remand.

Formerly known to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Anant Singh had parted ways ahead of the 2015 assembly polls which he contested as an independent but retained Mokama for the third consecutive time.