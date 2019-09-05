INX Media case: P Chidambaram sent to Tihar's Jail No. 7 after court verdict 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It all began with the Supreme Court denying former finance minister P Chidambaram anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case, saying granting him relief would "hamper the investigation" and the ED has to be given "sufficient freedom" in conducting the probe.

The apex court, which held that this is "not a fit case" to grant relief to Chidambaram, said economic offences are in a different class as they affect the "economic fabric of the society" and "extraordinary power" of granting anticipatory bail has to be exercised sparingly in such cases.

Around an hour after his petition for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case was dismissed by the top court, Chidambaram preferred to "unconditionally" withdraw his separate plea against non-bailable warrant and subsequent remand orders of the trial court in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Withdrawal of plea in the corruption case paved the way for Chidambaram being sent to Tihar jail as later in the day, a Delhi court remanded him to judicial custody till September 19 in the corruption case after he was produced before it following the expiry of his 15-day CBI remand.

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case and is likely to be lodged at the Tihar prison's Jail No.7, officials said.

Jail No.7 usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases.

The court has allowed him to carry his medicines to the jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell in the Tihar prison as he was a protectee under Z-security.

The trial court was informed about the apex court's verdict in the ED case and also about the withdrawal of his plea in the CBI case.

In its judgement in the ED case, the top court said granting anticipatory bail at the stage of investigation might frustrate the probe agency in interrogating the accused, collecting useful information as also material which might have been concealed.

The apex court dismissed Chidambaram's appeal challenging the August 20 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail in the case lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying there were no grounds warranting interference with the order.

The high court had also rejected his pre-arrest bail in the corruption case lodged by CBI in which he was arrested on August 21 night and has been subjected to custodial interrogation for 15 days, which comes to an end today.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, while dealing with the ED case, said that "success in such interrogation would elude if the accused knows that he is protected by the order of the court."

"Grant of anticipatory bail, particularly in economic offences would definitely hamper the effective investigation.

Having regard to the materials said to have been collected by the respondent-Enforcement Directorate and considering the stage of the investigation, we are of the view that it is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," the bench said.

"Having regard to the nature of allegations and the stage of the investigation, in our view, the investigating agency has to be given sufficient freedom in the process of investigation," the bench said in its 57-page judgement.

The bench further said, "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, in our view, grant of anticipatory bail to the appellant (Chidambaram) will hamper the investigation and this is not a fit case for exercise of discretion to grant anticipatory bail to the appellant."

However, the top court was critical of the high court judge, who had delivered the August 20 verdict, for "verbatim" quoting the note produced before him by ED and said it was "not a correct approach for consideration of grant/refusal of anticipatory bail."

Dealing with contentions of Chidambaram's lawyers that anticipatory bail is a facet of Article 21 of Constitution, the bench said court must also keep in view that a criminal offence is not just an offence against an individual, rather the larger societal interest is at stake.

"Therefore, a delicate balance is required to be established between the two rights - safeguarding the personal liberty of an individual and the societal interest.

It cannot be said that refusal to grant anticipatory bail would amount to denial of the rights conferred upon the appellant under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," it said.

The bench did not accept the contention of Chidambaram's lawyers that ED be directed to produce transcripts of his interrogation on three dates -- December 12 last year and January 1 and 21 this year -- so that it could be seen whether his answers to the questions put to him were evasive or not.

"Interrogation of the accused and the answers elicited from the accused and the opinion whether the answers given by the accused are 'satisfactory' or 'evasive', is purely within the domain of the investigating agency and the court cannot substitute its views by conducting mini-trial at various stages of the investigation," the bench said.

The bench dealt with the issue whether courts can look into material collected by probe agency during an investigation without the accused being first confronted with them.

"Where the interest of justice requires, the court has the powers, to receive the case diary/materials collected during the investigation," the bench said.

It said Chidambaram can approach the concerned court in accordance with the law and as and when the application for regular bail is filed, it should be considered by the trial court on its own merits without being influenced by the observations made by the apex court and the high court.

CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.