INX Media case: Chidambaram lodged in separate cell in Tihar, can use Western toilet

Chidambaram, who was also the home minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case.

Published: 05th September 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was brought to Tihar prison Thursday evening, will get no special facilities, except a separate cell and a Western toilet as specified by the court, jail officials said.

Like other inmates, he will also have access to the prison's library and can watch television for a specified period.

After the mandatory medical check-up, Chidambaram was lodged in Jail No.7, which usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases.

ALSO READ: INX Media case: P Chidambaram sent to Tihar's Jail No. 7 after court verdict 

Incidently, his son Karti was also lodged in the same cell for 12 days in the same case last year.

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is being probed by the ED in connection with the AgustaWestland and a bank fraud case, is also lodged in this jail.

A jail official said food is usually served to the inmates between 7 and 8 pm but it is kept aside for those who arrive late due to court procedures.

The usual dinner menu is rotis, dal, sabji and rice. Chidambaram will be lodged in the cell from 9 pm to 6 am.

Breakfast will be served between 7 am and 8 am, the official added. Officials said he can either drink water from a Reverse Osmosis plant or purchase packaged bottle from the canteen.

"He will also have access to the prison's library and also watch television, just like a normal inmate," the official added.

ALSO READ: Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Chidambaram, son Karti

Chidambaram, who was also the home minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case.

The veteran Congress leader was brought to Asia's largest prison from the Rouse Avenue Court amid high security.

It took nearly 35 minutes for the jail authorities to bring Chidambaram to the prison from the court.

"He is being given a separate cell and can use Western toilet as specified by the court order," a jail official said.

The court allowed him to carry his medicines to the jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell in the Tihar prison as he is a protectee under Z-security.

