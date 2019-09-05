Home Nation

Pakistan trying to escalate violence along border ahead of UNGA: Home Ministry officials

The Union Home Ministry has also issued a general advisory to all states and Union Territories asking them to strengthen security in sensitive places under their jurisdiction.

Published: 05th September 2019 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Home Ministry Office

Home Ministry Office (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan is trying to escalate violence along the International Border and the Line of Control to draw attention of the world community on Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Quoting intelligence inputs, a security official said terrorist infiltrations and firing from across the border are expected to increase in the coming days so that Islamabad can paint a picture of trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces were directed to be on extra alert along the border as well as in the hinterland so that any misadventure by the Pakistan Army and Pakistan-backed terrorists could be foiled, the official said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan desperate to push in militants into Kashmir: Army

The UNGA begins on September 17 and will be attended by most of the world leaders which, according to intercepted intelligence inputs, Pakistan thinks gives it the right opportunity to highlight the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Even since the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, Pakistan has been approaching world powers to speak in its favour and against the Indian government's decision.

"However, barring China, no country has supported Pakistan. Hence, Islamabad will try its best to raise the Kashmir issue through escalation of violation along the border as well as in the hinterland," another official said.

ALSO READ: We don't have any 'no first use' policy, says Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor 

The Union Home Ministry has also issued a general advisory to all states and Union Territories asking them to strengthen security in sensitive places under their jurisdiction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the UNGA session. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the annual event.

Khan has been repeatedly warning the possibility of a military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over the Kashmir issue.

ALSO READ | Pakistan most dangerous country, its leaders don't care about their people: Former US defence secretary Mattis

On Wednesday, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon and Additional Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Munir Khan accused Pakistan of pushing infiltrators into Kashmir to carry out terrorist activities.

They also said the Army has captured two Pakistani nationals, associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, while they were trying to enter the Indian side.

Tension between India and Pakistan has spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Asserting that abrogation of provisions of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Nations General Assembly Pakistan Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 UNGA
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp