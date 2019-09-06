Home Nation

Another Jharkhand man lynched on suspicion of child theft

Three people have been detained and are being interrogated.

RANCHI: In another mob lynching incident in Jharkhand, a 50-year-old man was killed in Dhanbad district on Friday by a mob who accused him of child lifting, police said.

Pratham Kumar was roaming around in Kati Pahari village when a mob caught him and thrashed him brutally. The villagers alleged that Kumar had admitted to being a child lifter.

The victim was admitted to a hospital where he died during treatment. Senior police officials have reached the village.

"The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and the incident is being investigated," said Aman Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad (Rural).

Relatives of the victim say that he was mentally unstable and was under treatment since 2010. He used to roam around villages and pick garbage, they said.

In another incident on Friday, a youth was thrashed by villagers in Bhuli locality of Dhanbad district on charges of child lifting. He is now admitted in a hospital.

Earlier, a middle-aged person was beaten to death on Wednesday in Ramgarh district on suspicion of child lifting. Three people were detained.

On Tuesday, six people were thrashed brutally in Koderma district on suspicion of child lifting.

