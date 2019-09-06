Home Nation

Kejriwal refutes 'speculations' of AAP government rejecting request to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others

His clarification comes after media reports emerged claiming that Delhi government has rejected the request to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others who were accused of sedition.

Published: 06th September 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Kailash Gehlot addresses a press conference at Media Centre, Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Friday. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Kailash Gehlot addresses a press conference at Media Centre, Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Friday. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday refuted media reports which claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has rejected a request for sanction by Delhi Police to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU sedition case.

"I have been told that no decision has been taken so far in the case. News that's being spread is just a speculation," he said at a press conference here.

His clarification comes after media reports emerged claiming that Delhi government has rejected the request to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others who were accused of sedition.

On July 23 this year, Delhi Police was granted time till September 18 to obtain the requisite sanction in the JNU sedition case.

ALSO READ | Tweets on J&K clampdown: Delhi Police books Shehla Rashid under sedition law

On April 5, the Delhi Government had submitted a reply before the Special CBI court stating that the Delhi Police had filed the charge sheet in the case in a "secretive" and "hasty" manner, without obtaining approval of the appropriate authority.

On April 3, the AAP government had informed the court that it would take a month to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute Kumar and others.

The police in its charge sheet filed in January this year had contended that there were videos wherein Kumar could be seen on February 9, 2016 "leading the students who were raising anti-national slogans" in the JNU campus and that he had been identified by witnesses.

The police have charged Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya with raising 'anti-national slogans' during an event, which was organised to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP JNU sedition case Kanhaiya Kumar
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp