Tweets on J&K clampdown: Delhi Police books Shehla Rashid under sedition law

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against activist Shehla Rashid under sedition charges on a criminal complaint by filed by a Supreme Court lawyer.

The FIR was registered on September 3 under Sections 124A, 153A, 153, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Her tweets are completely false. She didn't give any evidence and named anyone... At that time, international media had quoted her tweets which had impacted India's image. I am satisfied that Delhi Police has registered this case. They will soon arrest her because the charges included in the FIR are serious," Alakh Alok Srivastav, the lawyer, told media here.

In his complaint, the lawyer sought the arrest of Rashid for allegedly spreading fake news against the Army and Government of India.

The complaint states that Rashid is deliberately and intentionally spreading the aforesaid 'fake news' with the intention to 'incite violence in the country'.

It says that she is doing so to "malign the image of our revered Indian Army nationally as well as internationally."

It further mentions that Rashid is trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and trying to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will between different groups.

In a series of tweets, Rashid had said, "People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on the complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."

The Army had rejected Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".