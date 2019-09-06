Home Nation

Opposition in Goa Assembly appeals to defer implementation of new traffic rules

Senior Goa Congress leader Digambar Kamat also requested Pramod Sawant-led government to take immediate steps to make roads potholes free and also provide other facilities.

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Digambar Kamat on Friday urged the state government to defer implementation of new traffic rules as per amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 till basic infrastructure is made available to the public for safe, secured and a smooth driving.

Taking to Twitter, Kamat tweeted, "I urge the Goa Chief Minister to defer implementation of New Traffic Rules as per Motor Vehicle Act 2019 till basic infrastructure is made available to the public for safe, secured and smooth driving."

Senior Goa Congress leader Kamat also requested Pramod Sawant-led government to take immediate steps to make roads potholes free and also provide other facilities such as proper and readable signboards, traffic signals, demarcation of parking areas etc.

ALSO READ | Delhi man fined Rs 16,000, sets bike on fire

"It is also important that the government takes steps to provide hassle-free infrastructure such as footpaths, zebra crossings etc for the facilitation of pedestrians," former Goa chief minister said.

He continued, "As demanded by me in the recently concluded Assembly session, I hope Goa government will start a drive to remove all abandoned vehicles parked on roads and other public places."

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1.

The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

