Home Nation

Twitterati slam Pakistan users for trolling Chandrayaan-2 mission

Reacting to the trolls, Tweeple slammed Pakistani handles for short-sightedness and unable to understand the significance of this mission for the sub-continent.

Published: 07th September 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram lander successfully completed its rough braking phase with its descent speed going down well.

The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitterati on Saturday came hard on trolls coming from Pakistan after communication with the Vikram lander was lost while it was descending to the moon's South Pole.

Announcing loss of the communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the moon surface. The communication link got snapped after that.

Reacting to the trolls, Tweeple slammed Pakistani handles for short-sightedness and unable to understand the significance of this mission for the sub-continent.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 2: Nation’s pride, neighbour’s envy

"What Pakistan fails to understand, cost of Chandrayaan is higher than its economy, Bharat can launch another 100 Chandrayaan's and still survive, unlike rogue state," tweeted one user.

"India didn't fail... We just lost contact with the moon lander #Chandrayaan2," posted another.

The lander successfully completed its rough braking phase with its descent speed going down well. On the screen it was seen that Vikram slightly changed from its planned path and then the link got snapped.

"NASA has failed too, but failure is a path towards success. #Indiafailed to be prepare for success. Let's not judge #ISRO with just one defeat," said one user.

ALSO READ: 'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon

"Dear Pakistanis, This Is Not Our Failure. The first success we had was that we tried to enter a place where no one could enter We have not lost that victory throughout That victory is a little far from usaCE Think of your situation before criticizing others," wrote another.

Meanwhile, the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon. Its mission life is one year.

"For starters, India hasn't failed. We have reached Mars. We almost reached an unexplored location on the moon. We are progressing amazingly well in space research," said a Twitter user.

WATCH VIDEO: ISRO chief Sivan breaks down, PM Modi hugs, consoles him

One user wrote: "At least people are taught to pursue science instead of being encouraged to become suicide bombers."

Officials at the space agency's telemetry, tracking and command network (Istrac) were checking out the problem and the data was being analysed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan 2 Twitter war Vikram Lander Pakistan ISRO
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp