Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 2

Amid uncertainty over Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander which lost communication with the ground station, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that ISRO's achievement with the spacecraft so far has made every Indian proud.

"ISRO's achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard-working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours," he tweeted.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the Moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

"Vikram lander descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analysed," he said.

In its last tweet at 1:49 am, ISRO was giving updates about the missions announced in the run-up to the soft landing of the Vikram lander.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the ISRO headquarters Bengaluru to witness the historic moment, asked the scientists to not lose hope and be courageous.

"Don't lose hope. Be courageous. There are ups and downs in life. What you all have done is not a small thing. You have done a great service to the country, science and mankind. I am with you. I wish you all the best," the Prime Minister told the scientists.

Modi patted Sivan's back even as scientists were seen tensed as Vikram lander lost communication with the ground station.