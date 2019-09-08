Chandrayaan 2: Nation’s pride, neighbour’s envy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the country and most parts of the world hailed the ISRO for its efforts on Chandrayaan-2, Pakistan’s science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhary unleashed a series of India-bashing tweets minutes after the Vikram lander lost communication with the command centre.“Awwwww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear ‘Endia’. Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as (if) he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation (sic),” he said in a series of tweets. He also questioned PM Modi’s wisdom on the expenditure for the project.

Pakistan’s armed forces spokesperson Asif Ghafoor, from his personal handle, questioned if the failure of the mission would be blamed on Kashmiris. “SmallMen in BigOffices-endia has failed big time. They don’t ve to work on the moon-They ve to work on thr Toilets 1st. Waste of huge money same as waste of Endia’s #aggression, #killings, #Genocide & #Violence in Kashmir because Kashmiris will get FREEDOM insha’ALLAH #IndiaFailed (sic),” he tweeted.

ALSO READ | Twitterati slam Pakistan users for trolling Chandrayaan-2 mission

The attacks came even as world media and leaders heaped praises. “We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramodi, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day,” Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted.Foreign media also lauded ISRO’s efforts, with BBC saying “this isn’t the first time ISRO has been hailed for its thrift”.