Home Nation

Chandrayaan 2: Nation’s pride, neighbour’s envy

Pakistan’s armed forces spokesperson Asif Ghafoor, from his personal handle, questioned if the failure of the mission would be blamed on Kashmiris. “SmallMen in BigOffices-endia has failed big time.

Published: 08th September 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the country and most parts of the world hailed the ISRO for its efforts on Chandrayaan-2, Pakistan’s science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhary unleashed a series of India-bashing tweets minutes after the Vikram lander lost communication with the command centre.“Awwwww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear ‘Endia’.  Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as (if) he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation (sic),” he said in a series of tweets. He also questioned PM Modi’s wisdom on the expenditure for the project.

Pakistan’s armed forces spokesperson Asif Ghafoor, from his personal handle, questioned if the failure of the mission would be blamed on Kashmiris. “SmallMen in BigOffices-endia has failed big time. They don’t ve to work on the moon-They ve to work on thr Toilets 1st. Waste of huge money same as waste of Endia’s #aggression, #killings, #Genocide & #Violence in Kashmir because Kashmiris will get FREEDOM insha’ALLAH #IndiaFailed (sic),” he tweeted.

ALSO READ | Twitterati slam Pakistan users for trolling Chandrayaan-2 mission

The attacks came even as world media and leaders heaped praises. “We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramodi, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day,” Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted.Foreign media also lauded ISRO’s efforts, with BBC saying “this isn’t the first time ISRO has been hailed for its thrift”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO Chandrayaan 2 Pakistan Twitter war Vikram Lander
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp