Kashmiri youth thrashed in Alwar released after IB grilling, 4 others arrested

JAIPUR: Security agencies have finally released the Kashmiri youth who was thrashed by a mob in Alwar for being dressed as a woman, after intensive interrogation. On the basis of the FIR filed by the youth, identified as Mir Faiz, the Alwar police have now arrested four people. The police, however, are yet to gain complete clarity on why the Kashmiri youth was roaming around in a market area dressed like a woman.

Bhivadi SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor said the youngster was unable to provide any convincing answer for why he had been dressed up like a woman. Police and other security agencies have interrogated the Kashmiri youth in detail. After interrogation, we have released him and he insists that the reason why he was dressed in female attire is the same as he had stated in his FIR. But for thrashing this youth, we have now arrested four people," he said.

Mir Faiz was badly beaten up by a mob after he was found dressed up like a woman in Neemrana area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on Wednesday night. He was even tied to an electric pole by the mob and after he registered an FIR on the assault, the Alwar Police started an investigation to track down the main accused.

But the case soon took a major twist and was transferred to intelligence agencies as Mir Faiz, a resident of Sopore in Kashmir, could not explain why he had dressed up as a woman. Central Intelligence Bureau and Rajasthan Intelligence Bureau had subsequently subjected Mir Faiz to intense interrogation. Agencies searched his room, confiscated his mobile and laptop but couldn't find anything suspicious after searching Faiz's room.

Faiz has been pursuing a BTech course from Aeronautical Engineering College in Alwar district. In his complaint, Faiz had said he was threatened by 3 men who took him to an isolated spot, forcibly made him change into a woman's clothes and told him to walk in the Neemrana market in female attire.

The student's elder brother, Faisal, had even said that his brother was abducted by three men who had threatened to kill him if he did not wear a woman’s clothes and walk around the market in those clothes. On the basis of Faiz’s complaint, the police have now registered a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 505 (public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Neemrana police station.