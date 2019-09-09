Home Nation

Difficult to believe Amit Shah's assurance on Article 371, says RJD's Manoj Jha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Article 371 is not a temporary provision like Article 370 and BJP will respect it.

Published: 09th September 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Manoj Jha

RJD leader Manoj Jha (File | IANS)

By ANI

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said that it is difficult to believe Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the government will not abrogate Article 371 of the Indian Constitution.

Shah had on Sunday said that the Centre will not scrap Article 371 of the Constitution, which grants special provisions to the north-eastern states.

"We can see the anomalies coming up in NRC in Assam... I was concerned about Article 370 and Article 371 too... I am not able to believe in Amit Shah's trust (regarding Article 371). It would be same with another person, who believes in the Constitution of India," Jha told ANI, while reacting to the Home Minister's statement.

ALSO READ: Not a single illegal immigrant would be allowed to stay in India, says Amit Shah

Addressing the 68th Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council in Assam, Shah said, "Article 371 is not a temporary provision like Article 370 was. It is a special provision. We respect that and will not tamper with it."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over various fronts as it completed 100 days in office.

"Congratulations to the Modi Government on 100 Days No Vikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans where it is needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy," Gandhi tweeted.

Talking about this, Jha said, "Almost every sector of the economy is saying that we are moving towards a bad situation."

He added, "What Rahul Gandhi said is there in the mind of the people of India. The government and the Prime Minister need to think about the economy."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Rashtriya Janata Da Manoj Jh Article 371
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp