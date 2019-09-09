100 day of NDA 2.0: Revoking Article 370 biggest decision of Modi 2.0 government, says Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the NDA completed 100 days Sunday, the Centre termed the decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and reorganization of the state into two union territories as the biggest decisions by Narendra Modi -led government in its second term.

Speaking at a rally in Haryana, PM Narendra Modi said that the past 100 days of the NDA government’s second term were days of big changes, development and trust. Home Minister Amit Shah said that government took several historic decisions and that Modi government is synonymous with national security, development and welfare of the poor.

“The government has taken several important decisions during this period including for national security and those in the farm sector. Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days inspiration behind them were the 130 crore people of the country. The past 100 days were the days of the change, determination, improvement, service to the nation, good intention and hard work,” said Modi.

In a series of tweets, Shah said within 100 days of Modi 2.0, PM has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting for 70 years. “Whether it was the decision to remove Article 370 and 35A from J&K or to free Muslim women from the curse of Triple Talaq or strengthening nation’s security apparatus by amending the UAPA Act, all these historic decisions are a result of PM Modi’s decisive leadership,” he tweeted.

The Centre also released a booklet containing a compendium of key decisions of the government since it came to power. Addressing a press conference, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “The biggest decision taken was regarding Article 370, 35A, and formation of the union territory of J&K and Ladakh. It’s been 35 days and only a few minor incidents have taken place and the situation is returning to normalcy.”

On the state of the economy, he said: “Indian economy is on a strong footing as the fundamentals are strong. The slowdown is a cyclical process.”