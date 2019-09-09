Home Nation

Rivers swell as rains continue to lash Maharashtra

Published: 09th September 2019 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai rainfall

People navigate their way through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai, parts of which are flooded due to incessant rainfall and disrupted traffic movement and daily life in the city. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Floods continue to inundate parts of Gadchiroli district cutting off at least 120 villages in Eastern Maharashtra and the incessant rains caused the major rivers in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts in Western Maharashtra to swell again all the while the IMD has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and adjacent area.

Heavy rains over the past few days have caused Krishna and Panchaganga rivers to swell in Sangli and Kolhapur districts respectively. While the water was rising towards danger mark again, two teams of NDRF have been deputed for quick relief, minister for relief and rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil said here on Monday.

“People are being shifted to safer locations and all precaution is being taken. Unlike last month, over 2 lakh cusecs of water is already being released from Almatti dam in Karnataka so that the backwater won’t cause flood,” Patil said.

The rains in Kolhapur and Sangli district have forced the administration to open flood gates of Radhanagri and Koyna dams, he said.

READ: Karnataka releases water from Almatti Dam as rain continues to lash Kolhapur

In Sangli, the river is nearing 32 feet, said the local administration.

The whole of Maharashtra is experiencing moderate to heavy rains since past week. While heavy rains caused inundation and brought Mumbai to halt early last week, Nagpur faced similar situation a couple of days later. Heavy rains in the catchments areas of dams led to opening up of floods gates in Pune and Solapur districts and the rivers remained swollen up.

Meanwhile, IMD issued an orange alert in Thane, Raigad and Palghar again on Monday.

Around 120 villages of Bhamragad tehsil in Gadchiroli district remained cut off from rest of the world for the third consecutive day on Monday. Over 500 people have been shifted to safer locations even as the senior officials took an aerial survey of the inundated area of the district, officials said.  

