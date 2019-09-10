'Do not agree with the party stand on Article 370': Former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh quits Congress 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister Kripashanker Singh on Tuesday quit the Congress, saying he did not agree with party's stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370.

Singh met AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation.

The former Mumbai Congress president told PTI that he will reveal his political stand at an "appropriate time" and added that he is not joining the BJP.

"I quit the Congress because I do not agree with the party stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Singh, who has his roots in Bihar has grown from the ranks of Mumbai Congress to emerge as the prominent North Indian leader of the city.

Apart from the Gandhi family and several top Congress leaders, his relationship cuts across party lines.

Singh served as Mumbai Congress chief and was also a minister in the Congress-NCP coalition government for 15 years.

ALSO READ | Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress six months after joining party

His tenure as minister and the city party chief remained controversial with several charges of corruption.

He was interrogated by ED for links with Madhu Koda which failed, but then he had to face a case for disproportionate assets.

He was discharged by a Mumbai court last year in the above case for want of sanction to prosecute him.

Later it was revealed that his son was linked to 2G spectrum scam.

Though he was supported by his party for a long time he had to resign in 2011 and the Bombay High Court directed police to prosecute him under the prevention of corruption act.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena both are eyeing for him to join their party.

(With PTI Inputs)