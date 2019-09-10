Home Nation

'Do not agree with the party stand on Article 370': Former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh quits Congress 

The former Mumbai Congress president told the media that he will reveal his political stand at an "appropriate time" and added that he is not joining the BJP.

Published: 10th September 2019 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister Kripashanker Singh on Tuesday quit the Congress, saying he did not agree with party's stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370.

Singh met AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation.

The former Mumbai Congress president told PTI that he will reveal his political stand at an "appropriate time" and added that he is not joining the BJP.

"I quit the Congress because I do not agree with the party stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Singh, who has his roots in Bihar has grown from the ranks of Mumbai Congress to emerge as the prominent North Indian leader of the city.

Apart from the Gandhi family and several top Congress leaders, his relationship cuts across party lines.

Singh served as Mumbai Congress chief and was also a minister in the Congress-NCP coalition government for 15 years.

ALSO READ | Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress six months after joining party

His tenure as minister and the city party chief remained controversial with several charges of corruption.

He was interrogated by ED for links with Madhu Koda which failed, but then he had to face a case for disproportionate assets.

He was discharged by a Mumbai court last year in the above case for want of sanction to prosecute him.

Later it was revealed that his son was linked to 2G spectrum scam.

Though he was supported by his party for a long time he had to resign in 2011 and the Bombay High Court directed police to prosecute him under the prevention of corruption act.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena both are eyeing for him to join their party.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kripashankar Singh Article 370 Congress Mumbai Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp