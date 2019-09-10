Home Nation

INX Media case: CBI chargesheet likely in mid-September

CBI had registered a case regarding irregularities in granting FIPB clearances to INX Media in 2007 when P Chidambaram was finance minister.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:49 AM

P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file a chargesheet against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case soon. Sources said that the agency is likely to name the former finance minister as an accused. The chargesheet is likely to be filed in the third week of September. 

According to sources, the chargesheet is to be filed against 10 accused, including Chidambaram and some companies involved in the case. The investigation agency has questioned the former finance minister while in CBI custody for 14 days. He was, according to sources, asked around 450 questions during the 100 hours he was in questioned.

ALSO READ | Congress delegation fails to meet P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

Chidambaram was arrested amid high drama, after which he was sent to CBI custody. After the 15-day CBI custody, granted in two installments by a Delhi court, he was sent to Tihar Jail, where he will be lodged till September 19. Sources said that the former finance minister was confronted with former finance ministry officials during his questioning.

Meanwhile, on Monday Chidambaram said no officials had done anything wrong and he did not want anyone to be arrested. The former finance minister had requested his family to tweet on his behalf.
The former finance minister was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in a raid from his Jor Bagh residence with CBI officials scaling the boundary walls of his posh bungalow to gain entry.

 

