Small pen drive could spell big trouble for Chinmayanand

The man who claimed to be the brother of the victim handed over a pen drive to the SIT on Monday.

Published: 10th September 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

SHAHJAHANPUR: The SIT probe by the UP Police in the alleged rape case involving former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand is being called very "annoying and tiring" by the family of the victim.

The victim's family has alleged that the police are treating them as the 'culprits' while the actual accused has not even come face to face the Special Investigation Team yet.

The victim and her brother have claimed that if the SIT does a fair probe, this pen drive has some vital evidence against Chinmayanand. According to the victim's brother, the pen drive contains a video that is enough to expose the "real face" of the BJP leader.

After sustained and long interrogation of the youth by the SIT, it is being said that the victim's family has already expressed doubt over the probe. Now it is up to the police what it can churn out from the pen drive.

The victim in her statement on Monday said that there is more evidence present in her college hostel room. Now, the question is that if the victim's alleged brother Sanjay has already submitted "vital evidences" to the SIT than what is "more strong" in the hostel room?

Meanwhile, the SIT got access to the hostel room on Tuesday afternoon. However, UP DGP O.P. Singh and SIT chief Naveen Arora kept mum about the team's findings from the room.

According to sources, the monitoring bench of the Allahabad High Court has summoned the SIT on Tuesday. So, it is very much possible that the investigation team may hand over the copy of the victim's complaint and pen drive to the bench.

A source close to the victim's family said that the SIT may gather whatever proofs it wants but the evidence in the pen drive is enough to clear everything.

