Chidambaram approaches Delhi HC for bail in INX media case, challenges trial court remand order

Chidambaram also challenged the trial court order's September 5 order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19.

Published: 11th September 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 02:38 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail.

The 73-year old Congress leader was arrested by the CBI on August 21.

The trial court had earlier said that the allegations against Chidambaram were found serious, therefore, he was remanded to police custody.

It had said the CBI had apprehension that because of Chidambaram's status and his position, the investigation may be hampered by the accused.

The court had also issued directions for keeping Chidambaram in a separate cell in Tihar prison as he was a protectee under Z-security.

The trial court had also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case lodged by the agency in which the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed his plea against the August 20 order of the Delhi High Court denying him pre-arrest bail.

Chidambaram had withdrawn from the Supreme Court his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him.

The apex court had on September 5 dismissed his appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order and denied him anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by ED.

On the same day, another special court granted Chidambaram and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases lodged by CBI and ED.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Chidambaram, who was the Union home minister and the finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

