Home Nation

Sushil Modi says Nitish Kumar is captain of NDA in Bihar, later deletes tweet

This comes days after senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan said that Kumar should now step down as Chief Minister and make way for the BJP.

Published: 11th September 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Amid murmurs of leadership change in Bihar's ruling NDA, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said in a tweet that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the alliance in the Assembly election next year which he later deleted.

In a post on Twitter, Modi called Kumar the captain of the NDA.

This comes days after senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan said that Kumar should now step down as Chief Minister and make way for the BJP.

"Nitish Kumar is the Captain of NDA in Bihar and will remain its Captain in next Assembly elections in 2020 also. When Captain is hitting four and six and defeating rivals by inning where is the question of any change," Modi said in the deleted tweet.

Sources in BJP said that Modi might have deleted the tweet under pressure from top leadership. In Parliament, JD-U was the only BJP ally which opposed the Triple Talaq Bill and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a bid to keep its secular image, the JD-U opposed the bills but walked out of Parliament before voting. The BJP has been highlighting both issues as major achievements of the Modi government.

ALSO READ | BJP leader advises Nitish to quit as Bihar CM and shift to national politics

Paswan, also a member of the state Legislative Council had earlier said the BJP entrusted him with the Chief Minister's post for 15 long years and now he should reciprocate the gesture.

His remarks came after a poster war began between the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The JD-U had released a poster with the slogan "kyon kare vichar, thike to hain Nitish Kumar (why should we discuss over when it's okay to have Nitish Kumar) but they revised it when RJD responded by putting up a poster with a slogan criticising Kumar for the "increasing crime, corruption, AES deaths and stealing the mandate".

The revised version of JD-U's poster came up with slogan "Kyon kare vichar, jab hain hi Nitish Kumar" (Why should we mull over, when there is Nitish Kumar).

Following that, RJD hit back with another slogan - 'Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar' (Why should we not think when Bihar is unwell).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi NDA Nitish Kumar Sanjay Paswan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp