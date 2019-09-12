Home Nation

No hesitation in disclosing reasons for judges' transfer if needed, says SC

The statement by Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar comes in the wake of the recent collegium decision of transferring the Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.

Published: 12th September 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tahilramani

Madras High Court Chief Justice V.K. Tahilramani (File Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting an end to all rumours, the Supreme Court Secretary-General has clarified that the apex court will have no hesitation in disclosing reasons for transfer of judges if found necessary.

The statement by Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar comes in the wake of the recent collegium decision of transferring the Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.

“Certain reports relating to recommendations recently made by the Collegium regarding transfer of Chief Justices/Judges of the High Courts have appeared in the media. As directed, it is stated that each of the recommendations for transfer was made for cogent reasons after complying with the required procedure in the interest of better administration of justice. Though it would not be in the interest of the institution to disclose the reasons for transfer, if found necessary, the collegium will have no hesitation in disclosing the same,” the statement reads.

READ| Transferred to Meghalaya, Madras HC Chief Justice Tahilramani resigns

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had recommended Tahilramani's transfer to the Meghalaya High Court on August 28. The collegium has already transferred Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice AK Mittal, to the Madras High Court.

The collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request," said the resolution dated September 3.

Justice Tahilramani was one of the senior-most high court judges in the country. Before she began her tenure as the Madras High Court chief justice in August 2018, she had served as the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Tahilramani’s transfer had raised objections as she moves from one of the oldest and largest high courts in the country to one of the newest.

The Madras HC functions at a sanctioned strength of 75 judges and currently has over 4 lakh pending cases. On the other hand, the Meghalaya HC was set up in 2013 and has a sanctioned strength of three judges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court V K Tahilramani Tahilramani case SC collegium Madras High Court Meghalaya High Court
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp